General Electric (NYSE:GE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in General Electric by 138.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,210 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 62.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 85.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.