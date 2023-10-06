General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Boosted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 259,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in General Mills by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GIS opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.23 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

