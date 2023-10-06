General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $62.23 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

