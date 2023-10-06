General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Get General Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. General Motors has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.