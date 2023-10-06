GenTrust LLC Sells 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 6,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 27,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $135.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.