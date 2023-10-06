Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.63.

NYSE:GPC opened at $142.69 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $139.66 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

