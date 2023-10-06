Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $83.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.

Insider Activity at Glatfelter

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $384,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,365,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,220,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,715,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,094,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,220,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 635,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter worth $30,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $33,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

