Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.9 %
Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.4% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
