Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

NYSE GNL opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $896.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.4% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

