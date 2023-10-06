Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GPN. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $114.11 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average of $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $523,530,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.