Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,947 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

