Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 5,140 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 9.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $961.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Compass Point upped their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

