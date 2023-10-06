Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE GSL opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $641.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 48.47%. Research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

About Global Ship Lease

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 112.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

