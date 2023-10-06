Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $51.87 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 15,474.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,444 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $90,386,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 9,332.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,213,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Globus Medical by 26,680.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,807,000 after acquiring an additional 933,800 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 576.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after acquiring an additional 760,108 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.