Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance
Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC
Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs BDC
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.