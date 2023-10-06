Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 912,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $4,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 534.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 298,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,495,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 181,957 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

