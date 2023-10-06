Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

NYSE GHM opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Graham has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.59 million, a PE ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Graham had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 56.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 32,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

