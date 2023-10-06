Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Financial Survey

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Udemy has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Udemy and Grand Canyon Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $629.10 million 2.26 -$153.88 million ($1.17) -8.07 Grand Canyon Education $911.31 million 3.88 $184.68 million $6.16 18.98

Analyst Recommendations

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Udemy and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 5 0 2.63 Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Udemy currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.01%. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus price target of $135.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Udemy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -24.93% -45.67% -21.27% Grand Canyon Education 20.42% 31.06% 23.58%

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Udemy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

