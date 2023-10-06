Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GVA opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $898.55 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

Granite Construction Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

