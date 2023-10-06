Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
NYSE:GVA opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $44.15.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $898.55 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
