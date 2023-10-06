Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GTN. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Gray Television has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $15.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $590.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Gray Television by 460.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

