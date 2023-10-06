Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $38.64 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,701.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 91,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

