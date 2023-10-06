Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

NYSE GFF opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Griffon has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Griffon by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter worth about $38,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

