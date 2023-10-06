GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,533.00.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 115.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 215.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

