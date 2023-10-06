Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $166,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $160.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.87 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

