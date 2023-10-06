Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 18,616 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,616 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.84. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

