Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 576 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after buying an additional 489,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after buying an additional 872,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.87 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

