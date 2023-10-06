Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $895.69 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $757,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.