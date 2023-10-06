HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCI

HCI Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HCI opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. HCI Group has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.85 million. Research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.