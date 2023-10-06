Head-To-Head Comparison: DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) vs. Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Ikena Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $4.84 million 49.32 -$96.27 million ($0.56) -2.21 Ikena Oncology $19.17 million 9.22 -$68.76 million ($1.70) -2.46

Ikena Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50 Ikena Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DBV Technologies and Ikena Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DBV Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 464.52%. Ikena Oncology has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.93%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Ikena Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A -54.06% -42.89% Ikena Oncology -327.46% -42.02% -36.55%

Risk and Volatility

DBV Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats DBV Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It also develops IK-595, designed to trap MEK and RAF for inhibiting RAS signals than existing inhibitors; and IK-175, a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including urothelial carcinomas. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

