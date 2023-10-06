Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:HP opened at $38.22 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

