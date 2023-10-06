HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LLC CA

Cutler Group LLC CA trimmed its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIVE. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.81. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.36% and a negative net margin of 176.18%. On average, analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

