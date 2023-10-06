Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $299.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $209.96 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

