IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 193,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

