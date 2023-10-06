Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $103.38

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.38 and traded as low as $99.01. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $99.42, with a volume of 10,220,941 shares changing hands.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 10,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

