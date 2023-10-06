Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.10. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 8,971,507 shares traded.
Inpixon Trading Down 5.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 290.12% and a negative return on equity of 268.81%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inpixon Company Profile
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.
