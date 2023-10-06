Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.10. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 8,971,507 shares traded.

Inpixon Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 290.12% and a negative return on equity of 268.81%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inpixon Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Inpixon by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inpixon in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.