Insider Buying: Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Director Buys $336,252.10 in Stock

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $336,252.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,928,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,285,495.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fairmount Funds Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 26th, Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 14,887 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,523.95.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

DNTH opened at $12.00 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DNTH

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.