Insider Selling: 4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS) Insider Sells A$971,677.79 in Stock

4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS – Get Free Report) insider Guido Arnout sold 6,610,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$971,677.79 ($618,903.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 29.19 and a quick ratio of 21.99.

