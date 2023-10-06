Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Sells $41,498,152.50 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $174.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

