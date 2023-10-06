Insider Selling: ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Insider Sells $431,055.68 in Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChampionX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $62,568,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in ChampionX by 462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,950,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,528,000 after buying an additional 1,603,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 3,290.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after buying an additional 1,400,265 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ChampionX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 988,872 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,720,000 after buying an additional 932,624 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

