Insider Selling: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $2,302,820.87 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2023

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $375.80 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.