Insider Selling: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $2,302,820.87 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DE opened at $375.80 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

