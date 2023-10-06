Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $272,900.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 29th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $82,050.00.
- On Friday, September 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00.
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00.
- On Thursday, August 10th, Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $2,082,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $69,381.40.
- On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $90,468.00.
Dropbox Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.91 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
