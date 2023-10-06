Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $272,900.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $82,050.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $2,082,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $69,381.40.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $90,468.00.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.91 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

