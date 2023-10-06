Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $1,207,899.06 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $516.30 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

