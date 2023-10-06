Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Sells $553,675.50 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $625.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.45.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after acquiring an additional 632,690 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.