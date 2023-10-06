Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $749,131.13 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares in the company, valued at $32,503,240.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.31 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.19 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.32.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

