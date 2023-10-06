Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $749,131.13 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Free Report) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares in the company, valued at $32,503,240.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Michael Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.31 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.19 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.32.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

