Insider Selling: Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CEO Sells $1,571,939.32 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Caswell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maximus alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Bruce Caswell purchased 3,141 shares of Maximus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Maximus

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,892,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $545,493,000 after purchasing an additional 194,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 72.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.