Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Sells $310,250.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,083,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.44.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 257,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

