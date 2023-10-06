Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,042,150.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $3,042,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,426,176.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $3,083,550.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $3,114,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total value of $3,225,750.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $3,233,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $3,295,650.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $3,372,150.00.

Salesforce stock opened at $202.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.64.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

