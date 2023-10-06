Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $554,750.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $547.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $567.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in ServiceNow by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

