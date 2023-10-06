Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $331,600.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $331,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Up 0.5 %

INTA stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

