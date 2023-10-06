Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITGR. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

ITGR stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Integer by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Integer by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $5,426,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Integer by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Integer by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

