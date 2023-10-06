Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as low as C$0.49. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.12 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

