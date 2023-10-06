Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 931,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,332,000 after acquiring an additional 705,593 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

